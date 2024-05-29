UP: Female constable suspended for attacking SHO inside police station in Rampur

Rampur (UP), May 29 (PTI) A female constable was suspended for allegedly attacking the station house officer (SHO) of her police station here with a wooden stick, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said, "One Arzoo, a female constable posted at Khajuria Police Station was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly attacking the SHO Rajiv Kumar following an argument." The constable threw chilli powder into the SHO's eyes and attacked him with a wooden stick on Tuesday inside the police station, according to sources.

"A departmental inquiry into the matter has been ordered. Further action will be taken following the inquiry," the SP said. PTI CDN CDN SKY SKY