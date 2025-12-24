UP: FIR against 48 for securing fake voter IDs in Sambhal village

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against 48 people for allegedly obtaining voter identity cards using forged documents in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, police said on Wednesday.

The case has been filed at the Asmoli police station on the complaint of revenue official (lekhpal) Gunnu Babu of the Bilalpat village, they said.

The FIR was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), and 340(2) (using forged documents or electronic records as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, Babu said.

The police said the matter came to light after District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, during a visit to Bilalpat to inspect the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, received complaints from Mohammad Qamar and Mohammad Farooq, alleging the inclusion of fake voters using forged documents.

Following the complaint, the district magistrate constituted an inquiry committee, which found that 48 persons had allegedly secured voter IDs by submitting forged documents, including Aadhaar cards, officials said. Following the inquiry report, Pensiya ordered registration of a criminal case against those involved, after which an FIR was lodged against 48 accused, all residents of the Bilalpat village, they added. Further investigation is underway.