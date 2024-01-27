UP: FIR against Agniveer for submitting fake documents

Bareilly (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) An FIR was registered against an Agniveer undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre here for allegedly submitting fake documents, police said on Saturday.

Mangal Singh, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre, submitted fake documents, including a forged Aadhaar card, according to a complaint lodged by an army officer.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered at the Cantt police station, police said in a statement.

The army has handed over Singh to police and the matter is under investigation, police officials said. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB