UP: FIR against BSA, 7 others in Gonda teacher recruitment case

Gonda (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali Nagar police station here against District Basic Education Officer Atul Kumar Tiwari and seven others in connection with the high-profile Anamika Shukla teacher recruitment case, police said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered on the orders of the court.

Kotwali Nagar SHO Vivek Trivedi said the accused include then finance and accounts officer Siddharth Dixit, clerk Sudhir Singh, Anupam Pandey, Anamika Shukla, Bhaiya Chandrabhan Dutt Memorial School manager Digvijaynath Pandey, the school's principal, and one unidentified person.

The complaint was filed by Pradeep Kumar Pandey, who alleged in his plea before the court that an organised syndicate is operating within the Basic Education Department, misusing degrees of job seekers to make fraudulent appointments. He claimed that the scam has led to the embezzlement of crores of rupees.

According to the petition, Anamika Shukla had been allegedly receiving a regular salary since 2017, but in 2020 she claimed she was unemployed. Investigations later revealed that she had never been formally appointed, yet payments were being made in her name.

Earlier, Shukla had lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Nagar police alleging misuse of her documents, saying she was unemployed and had not been appointed anywhere.

Police said the case has been registered as per the court's direction and handed over to Sub-Inspector Shubham Dubey for investigation. Further action will be taken based on evidence, they added. PTI COR KIS DV DV