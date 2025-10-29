UP: FIR against gangster's wife for defying DM's property attachment order in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against the wife of gangster Satish Mishra for allegedly defying a district magistrate's order to hand over a seized vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

Satish is a key member of the gang led by four-time former MLA from Gyanpur Vijay Mishra, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said the case pertains to a property attachment order issued under the Gangsters Act against Satish, a resident of Tagore Town in Prayagraj.

A case was registered against him under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act at Gopiganj Police Station in 2022.

The district magistrate had, on October 10, 2023, ordered the attachment of assets acquired through criminal activities, including a Thar SUV registered in the name of Satish's wife, Vaishali Mishra.

SP Manglik said several attempts were made to confiscate the vehicle. A copy of the DM's order was officially handed over to Vaishali Mishra on October 26 this year, but she neither surrendered the vehicle nor provided any information about it to the police.

Her actions amount to defiance of a lawful order and constitute an offence, Manglik said.

Consequently, an FIR has been registered at Gopiganj Police Station under Section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Vijay Mishra, a four-time MLA -three times from the Samajwadi Party and once from the Nishad Party- was arrested on August 14, 2020, from Agar district in Madhya Pradesh and is currently lodged in Agra Jail. He faces more than 80 criminal cases, the police said. PTI COR KIS NB NB