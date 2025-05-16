UP: FIR against in-laws, husband after mute woman forced out of house hours after wedding over dowry

Bhadohi (UP), May 16 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against five people following a court's direction in a case where a speech-impaired woman was allegedly assaulted and forced out of her marital home over dowry demands, just hours after her wedding.

Bhadohi police registered the FIR against the woman's husband and four in-laws on Thursday following the order by a fast track court in the 2020 case, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on September 18, 2020, in Dulmadas Pur village, where 25-year-old Alka Shama of Asnaw village was married to Arif Ali (32), who is also mute.

Later that evening, her husband Arif, along with his father Azad, mother Faneja, brother Ejaz and sister Rehana, allegedly demanded an Alto car and Rs 1 lakh from Alka's father, Jabir Ali, the police said.

When Alka objected using gestures, the five, including the husband, allegedly assaulted her and forced her out of the house during the night.

She has been living at her parental home since, a police official said.

After failed reconciliation efforts, Jabir Ali filed a petition in court on July 9, 2024. On Thursday, Magistrate Disha Omre ordered an FIR against all accused under erstwhile IPC sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the official added.

City Kotwali Inspector Sachidanand Pandey confirmed that the FIR has been registered and said further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ AMJ