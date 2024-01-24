UP: FIR against operator of Samajwadi Party's social media handle over Amethi incident

Amethi (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the operator of Samajwadi Party's 'X' handle for allegedly declaring as dead the nine children who were injured after coming in contact with an electric wire in this district.

The FIR was registered at Sangrampur police station on the complaint of local BJP leader Amrendra Singh Pintu.

As per the police complaint, the Samajwadi Party has written on its 'X' handle in Hindi that "9 children died due to electrocution in the accident during the Shobha Yatra in Amethi. May God rest the children's souls in peace. Condolences to the family. Government should provide compensation to the families of the deceased".

Pintu has alleged that Amethi is hurt by this act of the Samajwadi Party. This has been written on X with the intention of tarnishing the image of the government and BJP MP Smriti Irani, he said.

Pintu also said that the children are fine and are undergoing treatment.

Nine children suffered burn injuries on Monday after they came in contact with a live wire during a religious procession in the Amethi district on January 22.

Station House Officer of Sangrampur police station in Amethi Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that on the basis of the complaint, the FIR has been lodged under IPC section 505 (1) (statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) against an unidentified operator of Samajwadi Party's 'X' handle.

"The matter is being investigated," said the SHO. PTI COR CDN CDN KVK KVK