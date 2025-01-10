UP: FIR against security agency, guard after ex-navy officer's dog goes missing

Barabanki (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The police in UP's Barabanki have lodged an FIR against a private security agency and its guard after the pet dogs of a retired navy officer went missing, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Police have launched an investigation into the case, and so far reviewed recordings from about 50 CCTV cameras installed on highways and nearby roads as the search for the two dogs continues, they said.

Ajay Kumar Pandey, a retired Indian Navy officer residing in the Shalimar Paradise residential colony in Safedabad area, kept two dogs, named Laila and Simba. The officer had registered the dogs with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

It is alleged that on December 28, while Pandey was in Mumbai, security guards from ISS Security Company who are responsible for guarding the premises shut off the housing complex's CCTV cameras and drove away the two dogs.

Advertisment

On January 7, a case was registered against security guard Chandra Kumar and the agency for driving away Simba and Laila at the Kotwali station here, an official said.

"Investigations are ongoing, but there is no lead so far," Kotwali's Inspector Alok Mani Tripathi said.

Police have not found any trace of the dogs in the CCTV footage of the residential premises. They are now reviewing footage from about 50 cameras along the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, spanning Barabanki city to Lucknow, he added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY