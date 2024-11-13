UP: FIR against SP MLA Zahid Beg's wife for failing to appear in court

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg's wife Seema Beg, who is absconding, for failing to appear in a court here despite a non-bailable warrant issued against her, officials said on Wednesday.

Police initiated the action based on a recent order from the court, they said.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyan said that due to Seema Beg's failure to comply with court orders, police filed another case against her on Tuesday under BNS section 209 (non-appearance in response to a legal proclamation) at Kotwali police station.

According to Katyan, a case was filed on September 13 against Zahid Beg, his son Zaim Beg, and wife Seema Beg under BNS section 108 (abetment of suicide) after their domestic help allegedly committed suicide.

Following this, Zaim Beg was arrested from his residence and is currently lodged in Varanasi district jail, while Zahid Beg surrendered on September 20 and is now held in Prayagraj district jail.

However, Seema Beg is still at large, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against her on October 5, police said.

Bhadohi SP Katyan said that on October 5, as per court orders, a notice was posted at Seema Beg's residence, instructing her to appear in the court within 15 days.

With her continued absence, the court has now issued an order for the attachment of her property, she said. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK