UP: FIR lodged against court clerk, aide for 'forging' mutation order in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons, including a clerk of the Sadar tehsildar's court, for allegedly preparing a forged land mutation order and making the related case file disappear in Ballia district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the Ballia City Kotwali registered an FIR on Tuesday on the complaint of Sadar Tehsildar Atul Harsh against Shahid Khan, the court clerk of the Sadar tehsildar's court, and Akshay Bar Nath Tiwari, a resident of Bajaha village.

The accused have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Citing the FIR, police said the Sadar tehsildar stated in his complaint that an inquiry committee was constituted following a complaint by Narvdeshwar Tiwari of Bajaha village. The committee comprised Assistant Record Officer Dharmendra Kumar and Naib Tehsildar Bhola Shankar Rai.

The inquiry report concluded that Khan, in collusion with Tiwari, prepared a forged mutation order and deliberately made the relevant file disappear, police said.

The mutation order was shown to have been issued on March 29, 2025, even though the case file was neither available in the court records nor registered in the filing office, the FIR said.

Taking a serious view of the matter, District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh directed on January 5 that an FIR be lodged, police said.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said on Wednesday that police were investigating the case.