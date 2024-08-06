UP: FIR lodged against govt hospital staff in Bhadohi over stillbirth incident

Bhadohi, Aug 6 (PTI) In a case of alleged negligence and conspiracy, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the medical superintendent, a nurse and another health worker of a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district following a stillbirth, officials said.

The police said the case has been registered in light of the orders of the local court on Monday.

Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Majhgawa village, brought his wife Archana Yadav (22) to the Digh Health Centre for delivery at 1 am on April 20.

They alleged that no staff was present at the hospital and after two hours, Dinesh called the superintendent, and four hours later, the nurse and auxillary nurse and midwife (ANM) arrived who delivered the stillborn baby, Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Chak said.

Yadav filed a complaint on May 9, alleging that the medical superintendent harassed him over the phone, and both the nurse and ANM threatened him, resulting in the death of the baby in the womb, he said.

Chak stated in his report that the baby had died in the womb five days prior and was delivered stillborn naturally.

However, Yadav filed a petition under Section 156(3) in CJM Sabiha Khatoon's court on May 15, arguing that if a nine-month-old baby had died five days prior in the womb, it would have decomposed, endangering the mother's life.

He claimed the investigation report was "baseless" and that the medical staff conspired and threatened them because they were annoyed that they were being called at 1 am.

With no action from the police or the health department, he sought the court's intervention.

CJM Sabiha Khatoon ordered the registration of the case against Dr Phool Chand Bind, the nurse, and the ANM on Monday. Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

"Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabiha Khatoon ordered the case to be registered under IPC Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against Dr Phool Chand Bind, Medical Superintendent of Primary Health Centre Digh, nurse Radha Gupta, and auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) Sangeeta Bhartiya," said Manoj Kumar in-charge of the local Koirona Police Station.

"Legal proceedings are underway," Kumar added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY