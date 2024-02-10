UP: FIR lodged for 'green flag' on Pratapgarh's Ghantaghar

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) An FIR was lodged against unknown persons for putting up a "green flag" atop the Ghantaghar here on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the "green flag" was hung on the clock tower in the city square with the intention of hurting the religious sentiments of people of a particular religion.

Police have taken down the flag and registered an FIR against unknown persons under relevant sections and have started investigating the matter.