UP: FIR lodged over shootout on road in Shahjahanpur, close shave for BJP politician

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against six individuals under serious charges following a shootout on the road near the Madanapur police station, officials said, adding the incident was linked to a monetary dispute.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Monday evening, a purported video of which has surfaced on social media. The footage shows an individual firing with a rifle, while chaos ensues as people run for safety.

Local BJP leader Vijay Singh Chauhan, who was on the road at the time, had a narrow escape.

"There was a financial dispute between two residents of the Ismail Ganj village, identified as Lali and Ladi. To resolve this issue, the heads of two different villages came to the police station on Monday evening.

"However, the dispute escalated, and they could not reach an agreement," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

"Both the parties then stepped outside the police station, where a fresh altercation broke out, leading to Sharadveer Singh opening fire. People passing by fled in panic," Kumar said.

He said police have registered a case against Sharadveer Singh and five others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting and attempted murder, based on a complaint by Satyendra Singh.

The accused have since gone into hiding, and efforts are underway to locate them, Kumar added.