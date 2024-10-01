Shravasti (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) An FIR was registered against an office-bearer of a traders' body on Tuesday for allegedly posting online objectionable comments against the Prophet, police said.
Shravasti Additional SP, Praveen Kumar Yadav, said a complaint was given by Abdul Latif against Kanhaiya Kasaudhan, who is divisional president of Uttar Pradesh Vyapar Mandal, alleging that he made objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook account.
On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kasaudhan under BNS section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by words either spoken or written) at Ekauna police station, he said.
Meanwhile, a group of people protesting against the comments.
Ekauna police station SHO, Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said that some people protested against the comments and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
Police are probing the matter, he said, adding that there was no communal tension in the area.
However, elaborate security arrangements have been made, the SHO said. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK
UP: FIR registered against office-bearer of traders' body for comment against Prophet
