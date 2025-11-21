UP: Fire at Gorakhpur oil plant rages for 12 hrs; 600 nearby factories shut

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at an oil plant here around 4 am on Friday and continued to rage for more than 12 hours, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, they added.

The blaze erupted in a tank containing nearly 25,000 litres of edible oil, making the firefighting operation extremely challenging. Despite continuous efforts by 25 fire tenders, the fire remained uncontrolled till late evening, officials said.

Senior officials including the district magistrate (DM), the divisional commissioner, and inspector general of the police range reached the spot, while an NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team from Lucknow and technical experts from Delhi were rushed to the site.

According to the Chief Fire Officer Santosh Kumar, all 600 small and medium factories within a 500-metre radius of the blazing unit have been shut down as precaution. The entire area has been sealed off to prevent public access.

Fire department personnel fear a blast may occur if the flames reach deep inside the tank, prompting continuous cooling operations, he added.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Rungta Industries Limited in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area (GIDA) Sector-15. The fire started in the supply pipeline of the underground oil tank. As flames shot up, workers evacuated the premises.

Fire teams formed four specialised units to handle the situation and have been battling the blaze for hours, they said.

DM Deepak Meena said the burning oil is generating heavy vapours, increasing the risk. The company that installed the tank has been called from Delhi to locate the supply cut-off point.

According to experts, the fire can be extinguished only if the oil supply is cut or the entire stock burns out.

Firefighters have been pouring water for more than nine hours to cool the tank. Sand is also being brought to create a wet buffer zone to prevent an explosion.

The plant, spread over three acres, is surrounded by Indane and HP gas units, raising concerns of a possible chain reaction if the situation worsens.

Technical experts have warned of damage within a 50-foot radius of the tank, prompting authorities to restrict movement within the area.

Meanwhile, two leak points have been spotted, and preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started during maintenance work.

Engineers from Indian Oil and other companies have reached the site, and additional fire tenders from Lucknow and nearby industrial units have joined the operation.

DM Meena confirmed there has been no loss of life, adding that it may take another five to six hours before the blaze is controlled.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said around 18 fire tenders were deployed initially, with more called in from neighbouring districts.

A large-scale rescue and containment operation is underway, supported by four dedicated fire personnel teams and the NDRF.

Authorities have sealed the entire industrial belt until the fire is brought under control. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB