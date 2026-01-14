UP: Fire at Magh Mela brought under control, no casualties

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in Sector Four of the ongoing Magh Mela here on Wednesday evening, gutting several tents, but no casualties were reported, police said. The incident occurred around 6 pm in the Bada–Chhota Brahma Maharaj Ashram area under the Kalpavasi police station limits. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and began firefighting operations, a police officer said. He further informed that a total of eight fire vehicles, both small and large, were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control in approximately thirty minutes. According to the officer, two 'Maharaja' tents and three Swiss cottages belonging to the ashram were destroyed in the fire. Additionally, a tent from a nearby institution run by Shri Prakash Chandra Mishra was also affected.

The officer emphasised that the swift and effective response from the fire department prevented any loss of life.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is being investigated. PTI RAJ ABN ABN MPL MPL