UP: Fire at Mahakumbh Nagar site, one injured

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at an enclosure located in a sanitation colony at Sector 4 of Mahakumbh Nagar here late night on Thursday, officials said.

At least one person with injuries was rescued and sent to a medical facility in an ambulance. Multiple fire tenders were rushed in around 11: 30 pm.

There was no official word on the nature of the fire yet or its cause.

The fire that broke out in an enclosure near the Shastri Bridge has been contained, a fire department personnel on duty told PTI close to midnight.

The old man who was rescued, had a wound over his nose and one of his hands smeared in spot.

PTI tried speaking to him but he appeared to be in a state of shock.

Chief Fire Officer of Mahakukbh Nagar, Pramod Sharma, said, "The fire broke out in a sanitation colony located in Sector 4 (of the Mahakumbh Nagar), around 11:30 pm. It was a 'chholdari' tent (basic tent)." A visitor from Chennai, on the condition of anonymity said, who also rushed the site of the accident after seeing fire tenders being rushed there, said, "The old man who was rescued, was crying while sitting in a corner of the enclosure before being rescued." Maha Kumbh takes place at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Shastri Bridge is located across Ganga river.

The religious spectacle that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'. It ended with the final auspicious 'snan' on Mahashivratri on Wednesday.

Over 66 crore people took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the course of the Maha Kumbh mela.