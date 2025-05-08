UP: Fire at thermal power plant in Sonbhadra, 2 units shut down

Sonbhadra (UP), May 8 (PTI) A transformer caught fire at the switchyard section of the Obra B Thermal Power Station here on Thursday morning, officials said.

Following the incident, authorities were forced to shut down two units of 200-megawatt capacity each as a precautionary measure, they said.

Thick black smoke and high flames were seen rising from the transformer located in the switchyard of the Obra B power project this morning.

The fire was immediately reported to the CISF fire brigade wing, which deployed three fire tenders to the site, Chief General Manager R K Agrawal said.

The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of intense firefighting, Agrawal added, confirming that no power-generating units were damaged.

However, as a safety measure, the 10th and 11th units were shut down temporarily.

Stating that the cause of the fire is under investigation, Agrawal said that the damage assessment is yet to be completed and efforts are underway to resume operations of the affected units.