UP: Fire breaks out in girls hostel in Greater Noida; one injured

Noida, Mar 28 (PTI): A fire broke out in a girls hostel in Greater Noida on Thursday evening after an AC compressor exploded, an official said. One girl was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred in Annapurana Girls Hostel due to the bursting of the compressor of an air conditioner (AC) on the second floor of the building, said Pradeep Kumar, Noida chief fire officer (CFO), on Friday.

"The injured girl has been admitted to a hospital and is getting treated. She is better now,” he added.

According to the fire official, as soon as the fire broke out, smoke spread throughout the building, resulting in chaos among the students.

“Upon receiving the information about the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and contained the situation," said Kumar.

A video from the incident is circulating online, showing two girls attempting to get out of the building through one of the balconies in the multi-storey building. Locals can be seen placing a ladder to rescue girls, but one girl lost her balance and fell down and got injured.