UP: Fire breaks out in house, police head constable killed

Meerut (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 36-year-old head constable died after a fire broke out in his house in Sharma Nagar here early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Vibhor Kumar, a 2011-batch recruit posted at the Meerut Police Lines and a resident of Shamli, was living alone.

Police suspect the blaze may have been triggered by a cigarette ember, or possibly by a mosquito-repellent incense stick.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada said the house owner noticed smoke emanating from Kumar's room around 3:30 am.

When he raised an alarm, neighbours gathered, and the landlord broke open the door. Kumar was found dead with burn injuries.

Police and fire officials reached the spot immediately, and the body was sent for postmortem.

Further investigations are underway.