UP: Fire breaks out in residential building in Indirapuram, no on injured

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the Indirapuram area here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out in a house on the third floor of Sunrise Green Society. After receiving information about the incident, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad, Rahul Pal.

After reaching the spot, it was found that the fire started in a room in the house. It was doused in an hour using the society's fire fighting system, he said.

No one was injured but some household items were destroyed in the fire, Pal said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.