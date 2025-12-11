UP: Firecracker factory sealed after explosion; no casualties reported

Bijnor (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) The district administration sealed a firecracker factory in the Nahtaur area after an explosion on Thursday and directed proceedings to cancel its licence, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said that a blast occurred at the factory located in Aku village, and a joint investigation by the SDM and police found violations of safety norms and negligence.

"The factory has been sealed, and instructions have been issued to initiate action according to the rules, including licence cancellation," she said.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said that workers were present inside when firecracker boxes exploded. Police and the fire brigade reached the spot promptly and managed to control the fire, he added.