UP: Five arrested for kidnapping girl, forcing her into begging

Mathura (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) The Government Railway Police in Mathura have arrested five members of a gang who allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl and forced her into begging, officials said on Thursday.

The girl, who went missing went from Mathura railway station in January this year was rescued from near Bhuteshwar station. Her mother is a native of Rajasthan, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of GRP Vijay Kumar said, "Arif, Atul, Kajal, Tulsi and Hina Chauhan were arrested on Wednesday. They are members of a gang that kidnaps children and forces them to beg at railway stations." An FIR has been lodged in the case and an investigation was underway, officials said. PTI COR CDN CDN NSD NSD