UP: Five arrested for operating illegal slaughterhouse in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the animal hides and remains found in a 30-foot-deep pit at a scrap warehouses' compound located in a colony here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh said Ilyas was arrested on Friday after he was caught by the locals while allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle with meat.

Two men and a woman were detained from the scene for questioning.

According to the officer, interrogation of the detainees revealed their involvement in the illegal operation, after which they were arrested on Saturday and sent to jail.

The arrestees have been identified as Ilyas (50), Haji Islam (60), his son Shahrukh (19), Faizan (19), and a female accomplice.

On Shahrukh's instance, four knives used for slaughter were recovered during the investigation, police said.

Meanwhile, following exposure of the alleged illegal slaughterhouse, intelligence agencies are scrutinising the records of persons accused of involvement in illegal meat trade and have amassed considerable wealth through such activities in a short period, they added.

A case was registered against Ilyas and six others -- Haji Islam, Nadeem, Shahrukh, Bilal, Karman, and Gulla under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Municipal Corporation Act at the Highway police station on Saturday.

Other accused are still at large, and efforts are on to trace them, police said.

The SP said, in view of tensions in Mukund Vihar area, more than one police section has been deployed as a precautionary measure, and their is no present threat to law and order.

The discovery of animal hides and remains in 30-foot-deep pit in scrap compound triggered anger among residents who allegedly set fire to three warehouses, allegedly operating as illegal slaughterhouses, police had said on on Saturday.

The matter came to light on Friday when some children playing in the area went near the warehouses to look for their cricket ball and noticed a foul smell, they said.

They told their families, who then informed leaders of Hindu organisations. A case was registered based on a complaint by one Neeraj Sharma.