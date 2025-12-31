UP: Five arrested for posing as CBI officers, robbing trader's house in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Five men who allegedly posed as Central Bureau of Investigation officers and robbed at a trader's house in Anupshahr town of Bulandshahr district have been arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said the arrests were made by the Bulandshahr Police with support from the district Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Cash worth Rs 13.30 lakh, gold and silver jewellery, two motorcycles used in the crime, and three illegal firearms with cartridges were recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Indrapal alias Tau, Yakesh alias Chhotu and Sachin from Aligarh, and Yashpal alias Raja and Sanjay from Bulandshahr. Rewards of Rs 25,000 each had earlier been announced for Indrapal and Yakesh, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the robbery took place on December 19 when four men entered a trader's house, claiming to be CBI officers. They overpowered family members and fled with cash and jewellery.

Sanjay, who worked for the trader, was familiar with the household and allegedly shared information about the valuables with the gang, the SSP said.

The accused had conducted reconnaissance of the house two days before the incident. Nearly 280 grams of gold, about 200 grams of silver jewellery and Rs 13.30 lakh in cash have been recovered so far.

Indrapal, who was released from jail on bail on December 12, played a key role in planning the robbery. He has 31 criminal cases, including robbery and dacoity, registered against him. The other accused also have criminal histories, the officer said.

One more accused, identified as Ankur, is absconding. He will be arrested soon, he added. PTI COR KIS AKY