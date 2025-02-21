UP: Five arrested in Baghpat for firing at woman, daughter; husband among accused

Baghpat (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Friday in connection with a firing incident on a woman and her daughter, police said, adding two of the accused were injured in an exchange of fire.

The woman's husband is also among those arrested, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said the incident took place on February 9 in Daha area when Gaurav, his wife Neetu, and their daughter Adira were en route to Ghaziabad from Muzaffarnagar in their car.

Two motorcyclists collided with their vehicle at the Daha Barnawa intersection following which one of the motorcyclists opened fire on Neetu and Adira, leaving them injured, he said. Based on Gaurav’s complaint, a case was registered against unidentified assailants at Doghat police station, the SP said.

On Friday, when the police intercepted the suspects on Barnawa Road, they opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, two -- Devendra and Sonu -- were injured and later admitted to a hospital, police said.

Police said that two pistols and cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Five people -- Devendra, Sonu, Kailash Singh (a sorcerer), Pankaj, and Gaurav -- have been arrested in connection with the case, the officer said.

During interrogation, Gaurav confessed to orchestrating the attack, citing frequent domestic disputes with his wife.

He told police that he sought help from sorcerer Kailash, who then contacted Sonu to eliminate Neetu for Rs 5 lakh, officials said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ