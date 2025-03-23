UP: Five booked after videographer's body found in field

Ballia (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A murder case has been registered against five people after the body of a videographer, who had been missing since last five days, was found from a wheat field here, police said on Sunday.

The mutilated body of 24-year-old Chandan Bind was discovered near Khaki Baba's Mathiya under Revati police station limits on Saturday evening, they said.

Bind, a resident of Mangarh village in Ballia district, worked as a video photographer in Rani Ganj market. He had been missing since the night of March 18, police said.

Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim said based on a complaint from the deceased's father Shyam Bihari Prasad, a case has been registered against five individuals — Surendra, Shri Bhagwan, Bali Yadav and Deepak Yadav from Mangarh village and Rohit Yadav from Bihar’s Saran district.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took Chandan from his house, killed him and dumped his body in the field.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and they are investigating the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK