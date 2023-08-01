UP: Five held for disrespecting national flag during Muharram procession

Bahraich (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a Muharram procession here, police said.

According to locals, during a procession being taken out on the seventh day of Muharram on July 26 in Hasuapara village under the Payagpur police station, some people hoisted the national flag with a moon and star painted on it, they said.

A video of the hoisting of the said flag has also gone viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the incident, a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was registered against five people, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Isha Hafiz, Tahir, Muslim, Sikandar and Shahenshah, all residents of Hasuapara village, they said. PTI COR SAB AQS AQS