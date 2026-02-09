UP: Five juveniles escape from Moradabad observation home, two recaptured

Moradabad (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Five juveniles escaped from a government-run observation home here by scaling a boundary wall, police said Monday. Two of them were later caught, while a search is on for the other three.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Kuldeep Gupta said the incident took place around 3 am Sunday at the Government Observation Home (Juvenile) located under the Civil Lines police station area.

"Two of the five juveniles have been caught by the Civil Lines police. Efforts are on to trace the remaining three and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts," Gupta said. The observation home's in-charge superintendent, Mukesh Kumar, informed the police and emergency services after the escape.

In his complaint, Kumar stated that several staff, including his fourth-class employees Sumit Kumar and Rohit, constable Ravindra Kumar and home guards Keshav Kumar, Mahesh Pal Singh and Adesh Kumar, were on duty when the juveniles jumped over the wall.

The group includes two juveniles from Amroha district, two from Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand and one from Moradabad. All five had been brought to the facility earlier this month in connection with various criminal cases.

A case has been registered and the services of two outsourced employees have been terminated for negligence. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to examine the conduct of other staff members on duty, they said.

The matter is being taken seriously at the administrative level, they added. PTI COR KIS AKY