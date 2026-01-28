UP: Five of a family get life term in Azamgarh murder case

Azamgarh (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 61,500 each in a murder case, while acquitting one accused for the lack of evidence.

District and Sessions Judge Jai Prakash Pandey pronounced the verdict after completion of the trial.

According to the prosecution, the case stemmed from a long-standing land dispute between complainant Rajesh Kumar and accused Rajkumar, both residents of Baroda Khurd village under the Jahanaganj police station area.

On January 3, 2023, Rajkumar and his three sons -- Deepak alias Amit, Manish alias Dampi and Satish alias Pampi -- along with his wife Asha and a relative Alka, allegedly entered Rajesh's house in the morning armed with sticks and an axe.

The attackers allegedly assaulted Rajesh, his wife Kaushalya, a relative, Rakesh, and Rakesh's wife Babita.

Kaushalya died on the spot due to injuries sustained in the attack.

After the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against all the accused.

During the trial, the prosecution examined eight witnesses.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Rajkumar, his three sons and his wife Asha, awarding them life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 61,500 each.

Alka was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.