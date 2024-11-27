UP: Five of family arrested for assaulting a cop during raid in Sultanpuri

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five of a family for allegedly assaulting a police officer and snatching his service pistol during a raid in the Sultanpuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rajender (50), his sons Ritik (24), Sachin (29), Abhishek (26), and his daughter Komal (22), were on Tuesday, they said.

The incident occurred on September 2, when a team from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested Alka, wife of Rajender, for possession of heroin, police said.

During the raid, Alka's family members attacked a police officer with sticks and bricks and snatched his service pistol, mobile phone, and wallet. However, the officer managed to recover his service pistol, they said.

Police said that an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused, absconding since the incident, from a flat in Raghubir Nagar in Delhi. PTI BM HIG