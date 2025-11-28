UP: Five of family get life term in 2006 murder case

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A court here has sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment in a nearly two decade old murder case, officials said on Friday.

District and Sessions Judge Arvind Malik on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts.

The case relates to the killing of Omkar Nath Pandey, who was beaten to death with sticks on May 20, 2006, in Kharja village following a long-standing personal dispute.

"The case was registered under sections of the IPC dealing with rioting with weapons, murder, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt," Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhartha said.

A chargesheet was filed after investigation.

The convicts were identified as Girish Chand Pandey (73), his sons Ashok Pandey (38), Sanjay Kumar Pandey (46), Akhilesh Pandey (42), and his wife Sakuntala Devi (65). All are residents of the Thuthibari police station area.