UP: Five seriously injured in clash over past dispute in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) At least five persons were seriously injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a past dispute at a village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

According to Ratenpuri SHO Rakesh Kumar, the altercation began after two men -- Arvind and Vir Singh -- confronted each other, which soon escalated into a violent clash.

"Wooden sticks and sharp-edged weapons were used by the two groups before police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," the SHO said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the injured, Nitish, alleged that he, along with Arvind and Chanderprakash, was on his way to the fields when Vir Singh and his associates attacked them over an old enmity.

Further investigation is underway, the SHO said.