UP floods: Over 750 villages affected, rivers in spate

Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) More than 750 villages in Uttar Pradesh were affected by flood as rivers continued to be in spate while eight people died in rain-related incidents in a 24-hour period till Saturday evening, officials in the state's relief department said.

The state recorded an average of 7.4 mm rainfall in the period, they said.

Seven people drowned, while one person died after being hit by lightning in the 24-hour period till Saturday evening, the officials said.

The relief department said that rain has led to a rise in the water levels of several rivers, resulting in flooding of 776 villages in 17 districts.

The flooding has led to displacement of 3,90,455 people.

The state government has set up 996 flood shelters to assist those affected by floods. Further, 1,15,09 domestic cattle have also been affected by the rise in water levels.

"Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up flood relief camps for the affected people," said State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar.