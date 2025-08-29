UP Forensic Science Lab signs MoU with Odisha's Centurion University

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory and Odisha's Centurion University on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster the evidence gathering skills of the state police.

The signing took place at the Police Headquarters in the presence of the Director General of Police, Rajiv Krishna, the UP government said in a statement.

Under the new criminal laws, the presence of forensic experts at the scene of serious crimes has been made mandatory to ensure the collection of scientific and accurate evidence.

Krishna said the tie-up would not only strengthen academic research but also provide new scientific strength to the state's forensic structure.

Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services) Naveen Arora said, "The MoU would open avenues for joint teaching, training, and research, exchange of research materials and publications, access to advanced laboratory facilities, scientific equipment, and software, as well as collaborative guidance for researchers." He said the partnership would give students an edge in forensic science to strengthen law enforcement and the justice system.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently launched 75 state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans equipped with DNA sampling, fingerprint analysis, and toxicology testing to aid forensic-based policing.

Centurion University's School of Vocational Education and Training has recently been recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship — the only university in the country to receive the distinction.

Professor Mukti Kant Mishra, president of Centurion University, said the partnership would allow students to" make meaningful contributions to the advancement of forensic science and technology." PTI NAV VN VN