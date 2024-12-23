UP: Forensic team recreates scenes of Nov 24 violence in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, reached Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday and recreated the scenes where firing incidents took place on November 24 that left four people dead and several others injured, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar told reporters that the FSL experts along with other investigating officers reconstructed the circumstances that led to firing.

Violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.