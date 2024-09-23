UP forest dept captures man-eater tiger that killed 3 farmers

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) The man-eater tiger that killed three farmers and injured many, was caught on Monday by the forest department team in the Mala Range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, an official said.

Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh said that the forest department team had received news of the presence of a tiger in the Mala range after which it reached the spot and caught the tiger by 'tranquillizing' it at around 5 am.

It has been captured in a cage, he said.

He said that according to the forest department, the captured tiger had come out of the forest of Mala range and was attacking farmers in Banskheda and Raniganj villages.

Three farmers were killed and many others were injured in the attacks.

Singh said that based on the decision of the higher officials, it will be decided whether the tiger will be released back into the forest or sent to a zoo.

In a separate incident on Monday, another tiger that came out of the forest near Sharda Sagar Dam in the Madhotanda police station area attacked and injured a farmer identified as Sujit Rai, officials said.

Rai was working in the field when he was attacked by the tiger. He has been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, officials added.