UP: Forest dept files FIR against 3 for tree-felling

Mathura (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) The Forest Department has filed an FIR against three persons for felling trees in the Sadar police station area here, police said on Saturday.

SHO Ashwini Kumar said the FIR was lodged based on a written complaint by a forest official, Brahmsingh.

Police said the complainant alleged that one Vijay Kumar Seth, a resident of Asikunda Ghat area under City Kotwali limits, along with two other people, cut down 26 large and 29 small trees.

SP (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh said the case is being investigated.