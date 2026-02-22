UP: Forest dept official establishes physical relations on pretext of marriage, booked

Ballia (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A sub-inspector of the Forest Department here has been booked for allegedly establishing physical relations with a woman on the false promise of marriage, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, a 33-year-old woman from a village in the Rasra area lodged a complaint at Ubhaon police station on Saturday against the accused, identified as Ugrasen Kumar Jaiswal.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Jaiswal promised to marry her in court and had sexual relations with her for nearly six months on that pretext.

The accused has now refused to marry her and threatened to kill her when she raised the issue, she alleged.

Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN SHS