UP: Former Bareilly BJP minority cell chief booked for rape

Bareilly (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Police have registered a rape case against six persons, including the former Bareilly city unit chief of the BJP Minority Morcha, Anees Ansari, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was filed at Baradari police station on Thursday on a complaint by a 32-year-old woman, who also complained to the chief minister through a social media post.

The development comes days after Ansari resigned from his position on November 8 following several audio clips purportedly containing "obscene conversations" between him and a woman went viral on social media. Ansari had submitted his resignation to the BJP city unit chief Adhir Saxena.

On Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said, "The FIR names Anees Ansari, his son Shahnawaz, Javed alias Bablu, Javed Media, Faizal, and an unidentified individual." Baradari police station SHO Amit Pandey confirmed that the FIR was filed based on the woman's complaint.

"On October 13, Ansari had filed a police complaint, accusing the woman of extortion through a honeytrap. The woman has now alleged that Ansari's associates threatened and assaulted her. Additionally, she has made several other accusations against him including that of rape," said the SHO. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK