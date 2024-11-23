UP: Former BJP MLC, aides booked for assaulting man in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against BJP leader Sanjay Mishra and his aides for allegedly holding a man hostage and assaulting him with sticks and pipes at a school here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Mishra, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), has denied the charges.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, citing the complaint, told PTI, "The victim, Vishal, a resident of Danyapur village under the Ramchandra Mission police station area, was in the city for work on Friday when he was allegedly taken by Sanjay Mishra and others to a field in the Roza area and severely beaten with PVC pipes." "After the assault, the accused took Vishal to their inter-college, where he was again beaten with pipes and sticks. When his mother arrived to save him, the accused misbehaved with her as well," he added.

Refuting the allegations, Mishra said on November 18, some people assaulted his brother, leaving him in a critical condition.

Advertisment

"When I took him to the police station, only a minor NCR (non-cognisable report) was filed. This false case has been registered against us in retaliation to that incident," he added.

The police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to group violence, unlawful confinement, and assault causing injuries.

The case names Sanjay Mishra, two others, and two unidentified individuals. An investigation is underway, according to police. PTI COR KIS RHL