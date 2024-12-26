UP: Former BJP MP alleges encroachment of temple premises in Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Former BJP MP Subrat Pathak on Thursday accused a Samajwadi Party leader of encroaching the ancient Jageshwar Nath temple complex in Bala Peer area here.

Pathak met District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla and made a complaint regarding this.

Later, a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members also submitted a memorandum to the DM alleging encroachment of the temple premises.

After meeting the DM, Pathak alleged that in Bala Peer locality, SP leader Kaish Khan occupied more than half of the temple premises and also closed the well inside it.

The SP leader built a three-storey house on it, he told reporters.

The former MP from Kannauj said that he himself visited the temple area and inspected the spot.

"Members of Dalit Kori community earlier lived in the area. Gradually the Muslim population increased and then the temple was occupied," he said.

Circle officer, City, Kamlesh Kumar said that a memorandum has been given to the DM and action will be taken after investigation. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK KVK