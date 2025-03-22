UP: Former convent school teacher held for kidnapping, raping Class 10 student

Ballia (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A former teacher of a convent school was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a Class 10 student, police said.

The 16-year-old girl, from a village under Ubhaon police station, had gone to appear for an exam on February 25, when a former teacher of the school, Ajay Chauhan, with his accomplices Priyanshu Yadav and Sandeep Shukla, who are also teachers, allegedly kidnapped her, they said.

Following a case lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the three accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, a police officer said.

On March 19, the girl was rescued from a place in the police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh said.

The girl told police that Chauhan abducted her, took her to Delhi and raped her. Based on her statements a case has been registered for rape under the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), he said.

He added that Chauhan was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ