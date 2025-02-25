UP: Former DIOS, four others booked for missing salary records in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 25 (UP) Former District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and four other education department employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia were booked for allegedly misplacing official records related to the illegal salary payments of 179 teachers and staff in government-aided secondary and Sanskrit schools, officials said Tuesday.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said, “An FIR has been lodged at Ballia Kotwali police station based on a complaint from District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Devendra Kumar Gupta. The case names former DIOS Ramesh Singh, along with Personal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Kunwar, Senior Assistant Ajay Singh, Urdu Translator Muhammad Mainuddin, and Head Clerk Shivanand Tiwari under Section 316(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust by a public servant.” In his complaint, Gupta alleged that Singh, during his two-year tenure, ordered illegal salary payments to 179 teachers and employees of government-aided secondary and Sanskrit schools in Ballia.

He, along with the four accused staff members, allegedly colluded with school principals and management committees to process salary payments worth crores of rupees from the treasury.

To cover up the irregularities, the accused are said to have deliberately made the salary-related documents disappear.

“Investigations are ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” SHO Singh added.

Singh previously served in Mau district and is currently attached to the Directorate of Basic Education, he said. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD