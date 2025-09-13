UP: Former IPS officer, wife booked in forgery, cheating case; claim 'political vendetta'

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur and his wife Nutan Thakur have been booked for alleged forgery, cheating, and misuse of official position in connection with a two-decade-old case related to an industrial plot allotment in Deoria, officials said on Friday.

In response to the allegations, Thakur claimed that the situation seems to be a case of "political vendetta" and expressed confidence in their ability to prove their innocence soon.

According to the complaint, Nutan Thakur has been accused of fabricating documents, including affidavits and forged identity papers, to unlawfully secure an industrial plot in their names. The complaint alleges that forged papers were prepared in 1999 and submitted to the General Manager of the District Industries Centre, Deoria, to obtain Plot No B-2.

Amitabh Thakur, who was then posted as Superintendent of Police in Deoria, abused his position to influence the allotment process, protect the alleged illegal act, and extend government benefits to himself and his family, the complaint alleges.

The complaint, filed by Alok Kumar Srivastava, accuses the couple of using forged sale deeds, transfer documents, and bank challans to falsely claim ownership of the industrial plot.

Srivastava has sought action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating, and misuse of position, as well as departmental and vigilance inquiries. He has also demanded confiscation of the plot, cancellation of related sale and transfer deeds, and recovery of financial benefits allegedly obtained.

Authorities have been urged to involve agencies such as CBCID, SIT, or CBI for a detailed investigation due to the alleged misuse of police powers at the time.

An official here said an FIR has been filed at the Talkatora police station in Lucknow, citing IPC Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, among others. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Thakur and his wife issued a statement declaring that the FIR against them is "completely politically motivated" and has been filed in retaliation for their consistent efforts to expose alleged misconduct by senior government officials.

They claimed that an old civil dispute has been transformed into a criminal case, registered nearly 25 years later, which they believe clearly indicates a "case of vendetta".

"We are fully confident that we will soon prove our innocence in this matter with facts," the couple said in their statement.