UP: Former MLA sentenced to life imprisonment in 1994 Jalaun double murder case

Jalaun (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced former MLA Chhote Singh to life imprisonment in a 31-year-old double murder case.

The case dates back to May 30, 1994, when Chhote Singh and six other individuals allegedly murdered two brothers over rivalry during a village head election in Churkhi police station area of the district, Karmendra Singh, the advocate for the victims' family, said.

Although Chhote Singh was initially listed as an unknown suspect, his name was added to the murder FIR after a thorough inquiry, the advocate said.

"The case took a turn in 2007 when Chhote Singh was elected as an MLA on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. In 2009, the prosecution withdrew his name from the case," he alleged.

The victims' family, however, moved the Supreme Court, which directed the Allahabad High Court in February, 2025 to instruct the trial court to re-include Chhote Singh's name in the case.

"Following the Supreme Court's directive, the trial resumed. After recording the witnesses' statements, Special Judge Bhartendra Singh delivered the verdict," said the advocate.

"The court sentenced the former MLA to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 on him. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three months of imprisonment," he added.

The other six accused have obtained a stay on the proceedings against them in the case from the high court, the advocate said .

When asked, SHO of Churkhi police station Ramakant Singh confirmed to PTI that former MLA Chhote Singh has been convicted in the case. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK