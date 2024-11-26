UP: Former MLA Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary dies

Varanasi (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi South Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary died at a hospital here on Tuesday, a local BJP leader said.

The 85-year-old Chaudhary, who was popularly known as 'Dada', was ailing from some days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about his health last week and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Chaudhary at the Varanasi hospital.

BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai said Chaudhary was admitted to a private hospital in Mahmoorganj after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

He said the former MLA was popular among the people due to his simplicity.

Chaudhary was an MLA of Varanasi South for seven consecutive terms from 1989 to 2017. He was also the Protem Speaker of the state assembly in 2007 and 2012. PTI CORR ABN ABN DV DV