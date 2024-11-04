UP: Former MLA's son booked for extortion attempt, assault in Hapur

Hapur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Police here have registered a case of extortion and assault against former local MLA Gajraj Singh's son Satendra Singh, officials said on Monday.

They said the case is based on a complaint filed by local shop owner Ankush Kukreja, who accused Satendra Singh of demanding extortion money and threatening him.

According to police, Kukreja, a resident of Patel Nagar here, said in the complaint that the accused had previously demanded Rs 5 lakh from him.

On the night of November 2, Satendra Singh and his associates, including Rahul Sharma, Archit Bansal and Amarjeet Kaleather, confronted Kukreja at a restaurant, an official said.

The complainant also alleged that Singh and his associates attacked him with iron rods and sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

Police Circle Officer Jitendra Sharma said a report has been filed based on the victim's statement and an investigation is underway.

"Action will be taken against the accused if they are found guilty in the investigation. However, there has been no confirmation of extortion demands so far," Sharma added. PTI COR KIS IJT IJT