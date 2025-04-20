UP: Former Palwal station house officer sent to jail for custodial torture

Faridabad, Apr 20 (PTI) A former station house officer at Palwal police station has been arrested in connection with custodial torture and brutality against an accused, police said on Sunday.

They said SHO Radheshyam Sharma was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The action comes based on a complaint filed by Abid, a resident of Sangod village in Rajasthan's Kota district.

In the complaint, Abid said he worked as a masseur and had come to Palwal on December 5 last year with his friend Karim Khan.

In Palwal, a person named Rambir had offered him Rs 12,000 to serve his paralysed father and when he refused to pay the money after availing the service, a dispute arose and Rambir called the police, the complainant said.

"Police took me to Bhawankund police chowki and then to the Palwal city police station, where SHO Radheshyam Sharma took me to the restroom, removed my pants, tied my hands and legs and beat me brutally. I was made to drink green chilli solution and the same solution was injected into my private parts," Abid said in the complaint.

Four months later, the city police station registered a case against Sharma and an investigation was launched.

After the allegations were confirmed by the CCTV footage from the outpost and police station premises, statements of Dr Mangal and other policemen, Rewari Range Inspector General suspended Sharma on April 16.

He was arrested on Saturday.

"After the allegations against the SHO was proved, he was arrested and sent to jail," said a senior police officer.

However, this is not the first case in which Sharma is embroiled in. Earlier, three accused in a cyber fraud case had accused him of assault. The departmental inquiry in the case is still pending. PTI COR RUK RUK