UP: Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki set to be released from jail after 33 months

Mahrajganj (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who was granted bail last week by the Allahabad High Court in a Gangsters Act case, is set to be released from jail after nearly three years of imprisonment, officials said Tuesday.

Formalities for his release began after official orders reached jail authorities here at around 10 am, they said.

Irfan Solanki's wife, Nasim Solanki who is an MLA, arrived here to receive him, the officials said, adding she was allowed to enter the jail premises.

On September 25, the high court granted bail to Irfan Solanki in a Gangsters Act case, which was the last pending case against him. His release was initially scheduled for the following day, but he could not be released due to delay in the transfer of high court documents to the jail authorities.

Irfan Solanki, the former MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur, has been in jail since December 2, 2022, facing a total of 10 cases. Following a bye-election, his wife Nasim Solanki was elected as MLA.

Nasim Solanki told reporters that her husband's release is expected by this evening. Irfan Solanki's supporters began gathering near the jail since early morning to welcome him with flowers and garlands.

Recently, another veteran SP leader Azam Khan, an accused in multiple cases, was released on bail from Sitapur jail after nearly two years of imprisonment following a high court order.